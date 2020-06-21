New
Costco · 1 hr ago
Vizio 36" 5.1.4-Ch. Home Theater System and Wireless Subwoofer with Dolby Atmos
$300 for members $500
free shipping

That's $300 off list and a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 4 upfiring speakers
  • 6” wireless subwoofer up to 40 Hz
  • Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/Chromecast built-in
  • Google Assistant compatible
  • audio cables Included
  • Model: SB36514-G6
  • Expires 6/21/2020
