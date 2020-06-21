That's $300 off list and a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Costco
- 4 upfiring speakers
- 6” wireless subwoofer up to 40 Hz
- Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/Chromecast built-in
- Google Assistant compatible
- audio cables Included
- Model: SB36514-G6
Expires 6/21/2020
That's a low by $400 and the best in-stock price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 60 watts RMS power
- 120 watts peak power
- 62Hz - 21kHz frequency response
- 5.25" woofer and 1" tweeter
- 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
- WISA technology
- Model: 1067509 RW-51M
That's the best price we could find by $199. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 80 watts RMS power
- 160 watts peak power
- 82Hz - 21kHz frequency response
- four 3-1/2" spun copper injection molded graphite woofers
- 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
- WiSA technology
- Model: 1067506 RW-34C
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at BuyDig
- No warranty information is provided.
- 4x full range speakers
- 2x bass producing passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2 & NFC
- Model: PA30W
Apply coupon code "213THTR" to save. That's $160 off list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
It's $29 less than buying it from DJI directly. Buy Now at Costco
- charging base and extra battery
- stabilized gimbal camera
- 2.4 mile fly range
- extended flight time
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
Save $12 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- In Pewter.
- includes fire bowl, Mexican beach pebble, cork base pad, and 3 cans of feul
- up to 3 hours of burn time
- 3,000 BTU
- 7" flame
- Model: OD-TT-WAVE-PTR-03
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 170MB read & 90MB write speeds
That's $97 under the best price we could find for a new one, within a buck of the best price we've ever seen for this refurb, and the best price out there. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Vizio warranty applies.
- 8-hour battery life
- 802.11n wireless
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Model: SP50-D5C
