New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Klipsch Reference Wireless WiSA-Ready Home Theater System (Pair)
$400 $800
free shipping

That's a low by $400 and the best in-stock price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 60 watts RMS power
  • 120 watts peak power
  • 62Hz - 21kHz frequency response
  • 5.25" woofer and 1" tweeter
  • 90x90 Tractrix horn technology
  • WISA technology
  • Model: 1067509 RW-51M
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home Theater Systems Best Buy Klipsch
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register