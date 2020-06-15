New
Acer Nitro VG270U bmiipx 27" 1440p LED Gaming Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync
$230 $280
$5 shipping

Apply code "EMCDMGF33" to get the best price we could find by $95 for similar units. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 2560 x 1440 resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort inputs
  • built in speakers
  • tilt adjustable
  • Model: UM.HV0AA.005
Details
  • Code "EMCDMGF33"
  • Expires 6/15/2020
