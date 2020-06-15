Apply code "EMCDMGF33" to get the best price we could find by $95 for similar units. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2560 x 1440 resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI and 1 DisplayPort inputs
- built in speakers
- tilt adjustable
- Model: UM.HV0AA.005
If you pad over $100 and apply coupon "57353" the price drops to $74.99 (including padding.) Buy Now at Staples
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: UM.UV6AA.C06
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 4ms response time
- tilt adjustable
- DVI, HDMI, & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: ED242QR
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- fully integrated sound
- 4-5.9 ms response time
- Model: UM.QB7AA.003
That's the best deal we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
Four monitors to choose from and seven keyboards/mice to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
After apply coupon code "57353", it's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs
- Model: GW2480
Save on wide range of electronics and more, including air purifiers, security cameras, Dyson vacuum cleaners, fitness trackers, headphones, and power tools. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
Coupon code "EMCDMGF32" drops it to the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Newegg
- supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate
- Model: WD60EFAX
That's the lowest price we could find by $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
Apply code "DC6A" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
- Twisted Nemantic Panel
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- HDMI / VGA inputs
- zero frame design
- Model: KG241BII
