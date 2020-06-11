New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Dell Inspiron 14 5483 AMD Ryzen 7 14" Touch Laptop
$650 w/ $91 in Rakuten Points $901
free shipping

Thanks to the included $91 in Rakuten points, that's $342 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
Features
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • 14" FHD IPS LED-backlit touch display
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: n25485dmsumk
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Rakuten Dell
AMD 14 inch Touchscreen SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register