Apply coupon code "93XPK69" for a savings of $50 and it's only $49 more than the 256GB SSD version elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Gold Steel.
- AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB graphics card
- 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- 8GB RAM
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: TUF505DT-RB53
That's the best price we could find by $91. Buy Now at Walmart
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: FX505DU-WB72
That's a savings of $99 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $59.98 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- Intel Core i5-8250U Kaby Lake R 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 8GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: TP510UA-SB51T
That's $350 off and the second lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz IPS Display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- RGB LED backlit-keyboard, logo, and light bar
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GL531GU-WB53
That's $15 under our January mention, $106 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) NanoEdge display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: UX331FA-AS51
That's the lowest price we could find by $23 for these older, but well reviewed headphones. Buy Now at Newegg
- available in Brown/White or White
- cushioned headband
- in-line microphone
- 40mm drivers
- frequency response of 6Hz to 40KHz
- Model: SE-MJ722T-T
After coupon code "AFMWDS5", that's a $4 low and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 3,430 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,600 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G3X0C
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
It's $45 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
It's $10 below our mention from last October and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart and Newegg currently offer the same deal.
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 60Hz
- adjustable stand
- TUV certified blue light filter
- Model: C624AQH
