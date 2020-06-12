New
Asus TUF AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD & 4GB GPU
$749 $799
free shipping

Apply coupon code "93XPK69" for a savings of $50 and it's only $49 more than the 256GB SSD version elsewhere.

  • Available in Gold Steel.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920 x 1080 IPS display
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB graphics card
  • 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 8GB RAM
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: TUF505DT-RB53
  • Code "93XPK69"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
