New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Pulsar 1,800W Portable Gasoline Inverter Generator
$360 $700
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 2,300 peak watts / 1,800 running watts
  • single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
  • two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
  • eight hour run time on half load
  • Model: 2318N
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Newegg Pulsar
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register