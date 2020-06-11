New
Northern Tool · 40 mins ago
Milwaukee M18 FUEL Cordless Blower w/ M18 Battery
$149 $278
free shipping

That's $10 less than you'd pay for the bare tool at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Tips
  • It is unclear if this bundle includes a charger.
Features
  • brushless motor
  • full throttle in under one second
  • 120mph output
  • Model: 2724-20
Details
  • Published 40 min ago
