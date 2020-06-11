Walmart · 43 mins ago
Rockpals 2,000W Portable Gas Inverter Generator
$380 $453
Features
  • 9 hours of run time at 25% load on one gallon gasoline
  • 2 120-volt outlets
  • parallel ready
  • eco-mode
  • Model: R2000i
