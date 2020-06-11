New
Lowe's · 55 mins ago
Bosch 18V Lithium-Ion 6.5" Circular Saw w/ Battery Kit
$119
free shipping

Most places charge the same for the saw without the battery kit, which costs over $100 elsewhere! Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • 6.5" saw blade
  • Anti-snag lower guard
  • 50° bevel
  • Bosch Core18v 4 Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit
  • Model: CCS180B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Lowe's Bosch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register