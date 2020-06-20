Coupon code "DNHPNBK" drops the price, putting this $79 under the next best price for a refurb. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- AMD Ryzen 3 2300U 2GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Model: 4LB57UT-ABA
That's a savings of $200 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Comet Lake i7-10510U 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7FQ32AV_1
It's $330 under list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $779.99. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 16GB RAM + 32GB Intel Optane memory
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6WU81AV_1
It's $150 under list price, $50 under our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: 15M-EE0013DX
It's $230 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best deal we could find by $58, outside of Costway storefronts. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- makes 24 square ice cubes and 48 lbs of ice per day
That's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 9.92 lbs. wash/spin load capacity for doing light to medium laundry loads
- compact size for dorms, apartments, etc.
- clear lid and stainless steel inner tub
- built in drain pump and a drain pipe
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- rust-proof frame
- removable tempered glass tabletop
Use coupon code "DNJBLX" to drop it to $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX5-certified design
- integrated microphone
- 3 ear tip sizes
- 20 hours of backup charge & 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
Coupon code "74446" bags the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI-D, & VGA inputs
- VESA mounting
- Model: 3UA74AA#ABA
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
- 500 20-lb. sheets
- 92-bright
- acid-free
