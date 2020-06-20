New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Mt44 Ryzen 3 14" Laptop
$270 $300
free shipping

Coupon code "DNHPNBK" drops the price, putting this $79 under the next best price for a refurb. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 3 2300U 2GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Model: 4LB57UT-ABA
  • Code "DNHPNBK"
  • Expires 6/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Leave a comment!

