That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $10 under what Lowe's charges and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.70 shipping fee.
- 3/8" drive
- Metric and SAE
- long handle 120-tooth dual pawl ratchet
- molded hard case
- Model: CMMT82334L
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- pocket clip doubles as depth gauge
- 15/32" width etched black graduations
- graduations on side 1 are in 32nds and 64ths
- side 2 features a decimal equivalents chart
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $4 shipping fee.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
So worth avoiding slicing a finger open while cleaning gum, sap, etc., off your windshield, especially since it's a low by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 carbon steel blades for glass
- 1 plastic blade for laminated glass
- spring blade release
- Model: 52000
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- large assortment of hand tools for home and auto repair/maintenance
Save on clearance tools for the home, garden, and everywhere in between. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Bag free shipping w/ $49 via coupon code "271761".
Save on everything you need to spruce up the yard this spring, from lawn equipment to outdoor furniture, and decor like planters and fountains. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Find savings on exhaust fans, air movers, floor fans, wall-mounted fans, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to avoid shipping charges. (Shipping charges vary, though some items ship free.)
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at
$70 $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
That's $180 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Sign in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
That's at least $65 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The multitool will be added to your cart automatically
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
You'll pay at least double anywhere else. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished Chrome finish
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- 6-point socket with fastener
- Model: CMMT12023
That's $65 off list and the brightest deal we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 1,500 lumens
- steel frame with cushioned grip handle
- tempered safety glass
- 20W total (two 10W bulbs)
- Model: 34-17361
