New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt TSTAK III Tool Organizer
$25 $49
free shipping

It's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's a $3 low today.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by CPO via eBay.
Features
  • Has a single deep drawer
  • Part of a stackable system
  • Model: DWST17803
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 1 hr ago
DeWalt TSTAK III Tool Organizer
$28 $49
free shipping

You'd pay between $2 and $5 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Has a single deep drawer
  • Part of a stackable system
  • Model: DWST17803
↑ less
Buy Now