With a savings of $100 off list, this is a great price for a desktop with the best gaming CPU currently on the market. See more info here.) Buy Now at Newegg
- It includes a gaming keyboard and mouse.
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: ALA194
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's the best price we could find by $182. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 graphics w/ 2GB GDDR5
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
Use coupon code "VOSTRO499" to drop the price to $500 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/CD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav5090w10ph0105
That's a solid price for anyone needing a basic system and monitor. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies.
- Note that it will automatically add a $50 3-year warranty to cart unless you uncheck it.
- Intel i7 3.4GHz Quad-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- 22" monitor (brands may vary)
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's $197 off list and the best price we've seen. You'll pay around $40 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by NothingButSavings via Newegg.
- Available in Silver.
- 7 built-in speakers
- Microsoft Cortana built-in
- 3 woofers and 3 tweeters
- 360° adaptive voice recognition technology
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
