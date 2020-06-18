New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 45 mins ago
APC Desk Mount 6-Outlet U-Shaped Surge Protector w/ 4 USB Ports
$17 $40
free shipping

That's $6 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen.

Features
  • 6-foot power cord with flat end
  • 4 Type A USB charging ports
  • surge protection
  • Model: PE6U4W
Details
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
