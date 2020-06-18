That's $6 below our mention from a week ago and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 6-foot power cord with flat end
- 4 Type A USB charging ports
- surge protection
- Model: PE6U4W
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $5 off and a strong price for a 2-outlet surge protector. Buy Now at Staples
- coaxial cable protection
- 1,500 joules
- up to $75,000 in connected equipment warranty
- Model: 24505
Save on monitors, office chairs, thermometers, desktops, laptops, desks, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
That's a savings of $90 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- It's available for pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W4000AUS
That's a savings of $7 and around $4.50 per ream. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order via Subscription and opt for curbside pickup to get this deal.
- Orders over $45 get free shipping.
- each ream contains 500 sheets
- Model: 925382
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
That's the best price we could find by a buck, outside of the sellers below, although most stores charge $72 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot and B&H Photo Video match this price.
- 7 outlets (5 battery backup/surge protection and 2 surge protection only)
- 600VA / 330W Backup Battery Power
- USB charger
- 5-foot power cord
- backed by APC's 3-YEAR warranty, plus a $75,000 connected-equipment policy
- Model: BE600M1
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Staples
- 6-outlet
- 8 hour charge time
- 5-foot cord
- USB connectivity
- Model: BN450M
Expired Offers
That's the best we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 24.
- 6-foot power cord with flat end
- 4 Type A USB charging ports
- surge protection
- Model: PE6U4W
Sign In or Register