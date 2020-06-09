New
HSN · 1 hr ago
Wolfgang Puck Stainless Steel Portable Charcoal Grill
$45 $70
$8 shipping

Save $55 off list price. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • 108-sq. in. cooking surface
  • 2 heavy-duty charcoal grates
  • removable ash catcher
  • locking lid/door
  • telescopic, extendable legs
  • Model: SWPBQ100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills HSN Wolfgang Puck Appliances
Charcoal Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register