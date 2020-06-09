New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
Ozark Trail 3-Shelf Collapsible Cabinet
$32 $45
free shipping w/ $35

That's a $13 savings off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping costs $5.99.
Features
  • adjustable telescopic legs
  • steel frame
  • table top
  • Model: CC-6012
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Walmart Ozark Trail
Father's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register