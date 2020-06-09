That's about $36 under the lowest price we could find for these items separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for this camera. Buy Now at Adorama
- DJI Osmo Action 4K Camera
- charging kit
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme Class 10 U3 microSDHC Memory Card
- Froggi Extreme Sport Action Camera Accessory Set
- Model: CP.OS.00000020.01 D
Published 59 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DJI via eBay with DJI's standard manufacturer warranty. (Exact warranty terms are unclear.)
- panorama mode
- smartphone operation via the DJI GO app
- 4K video at up to 30 fps
- integrated microphone & 3.5mm port for external mic
- Model: CP.ZM.000160.R
You's pay at least $100 more for a new model and it's the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Canon
- 3" LCD
- 4.2x wide-angle optical zoom
- 1080p at 30fps video recording
- optical image stabilization
- SDXC card slot
That's the same price that other stores charge for the camera and lens alone. (The accessories alone would cost another $90 if bought separately, and that doesn't even include the software.) Buy Now at Adorama
- Canon EOS 80D 24.2MP camera body
- EF-S 18-55mm lens
- battery pack & charger
- camera bag
- 32GB SD card
- 58mm filter kit
- car reader
- software
- Model: 1263C005 A
Save 25% after clipping the 5% coupon and applying code "20Y2H2YL". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Pink or Blue.
- Sold by Gktz-US via Amazon.
- Pink is expected back in stock May 28 and Blue on May 31, but both can be ordered now at this price.
- includes 32GB memory card
- 12MP photo resolution
- 1080p video resolution
Apply coupon code "30B31G1R" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pink 2 or Blue 2.
- Sold by GKTZ-US via Amazon.
- 4X digital zoom
- 2" IPS display screen
- built-in 500mAh rechargeable battery
- 720p video resolution and 12MP photo resolution
- takes photos, records video and voice, and has 5 games
- 15 photo frames, 6 filter effects, and 3 distorting mirror effects
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
