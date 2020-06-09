That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 3 speeds
- adjustable height
- tilting fan head
- Model: FS40-19M
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at
$70 $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Stay cool and feel the savings in the breeze because this is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in White at this price.
- Pad your order to $35 or more to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 75° oscillation
- adjustable tilt
- 41" to 47" adjustable height
- Model: CZST161BTE
Get one for $70 or add two to your cart and apply coupon code "271000" for a discounted price of $120. That's a savings of $30 on one or $80 on two. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Up to 2,200 CFM airflow
- 3 speeds
Save 50% off the list price and two bucks more than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart ties this price with pickup.
- removable grille
- mountable
- 3 speeds
- 90° tilt
- Model: HT-900
You'd pay over $90 elsewhere.
Update: The price is now $77.44. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Walmart charges $4 more.
- 78.5 sq-in. cooking surface
- Model: 849103561M
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
