Lowe's · 37 mins ago
Pelonis 16" 3-Speed Indoor Stand Fan
$30 $45
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • 3 speeds
  • adjustable height
  • tilting fan head
  • Model: FS40-19M
