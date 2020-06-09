Stay cool and feel the savings in the breeze because this is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in White at this price.
- Pad your order to $35 or more to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 75° oscillation
- adjustable tilt
- 41" to 47" adjustable height
- Model: CZST161BTE
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Accessories and fittings start at $12, floor fans start at $50, and wall-mounted fans start at
$70 $60. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store or curbside pickup where available to dodge any shipping fees, which vary by weight and amount of order (free shipping is also available on select items).
Get one for $70 or add two to your cart and apply coupon code "271000" for a discounted price of $120. That's a savings of $30 on one or $80 on two. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Up to 2,200 CFM airflow
- 3 speeds
Save 50% off the list price and two bucks more than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart ties this price with pickup.
- removable grille
- mountable
- 3 speeds
- 90° tilt
- Model: HT-900
Table fans start from $17.99, stand fans from $47.99, and tower fans from $28.99. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Please circulate this monograph on fan-purchasing as if it were air, and you were some sort of... air circulator.
With frames designed by Kevin Quan, who designed for Cervelo and Diamondback, this new, well-reviewed line of carbon-fiber bicycles from Walmart gives a whole new meaning to the term "Walmart bike." Shop Now at Walmart
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $79.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
It's a rare opportunity to grab this item while it's in-stock. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register