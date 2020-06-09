It's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- eye-saver and game modes
- Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 27" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution curved display
- NVidia G-Sync compatible
- 240Hz refresh rate
- Eye-saver mode
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: LC27RG50FQNXZA
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
You'll pay at least $179 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
Four monitors to choose from and seven keyboards/mice to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
As a thank you, Samsung is extending their employee discount to all first responders and healthcare professionals. They are also giving access to free phone repairs for Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- You must accept the terms and conditions and supply your email address.
Save on packages including refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and gas or electric ranges, with prices starting at $2,300 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Shipping availability may vary based on ZIP.
Most notable is that you'll get $250 in credit for a selection of older-generation and damaged phones that would normally only qualify for as little as $15. Shop Now at Samsung
- Qualifying brands include Samsung, Apple, and Google.
That's the best price we could find by $104. Buy Now at Amazon
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515UZKNXAA
That's the best we've seen for a new one and the lowest price we could find by $39 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on June 11, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- Best Buy matches.
- 1.1" 360x360 AMOLED display
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Bluetooth 4.2 + NFC
- Model: SM-R500NZKAXAR
Take up to $450 off when you trade in your old phone or tablet. Plus, qualified customers can put $0 down. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires device payment program plan and activation with Verizon, subject to confirmation by carrier after purchase.
- Failure to obtain plan and activate with Verizon after purchase will result in Samsung converting your purchase method to Pay In Full.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor
- 13.3" LCD
- 256GB internal memory
- Windows 10
Get up to $500 off a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. (That's half price.) Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off)
- Add one of these phones as a new smartphone line to your account on any Unlimited plan.
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off. (See link below.)
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
