New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung 24" 1080p Bezel-Less LED Monitor
$130 $150
free shipping

It's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Samsung

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
  • eye-saver and game modes
  • Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Samsung Samsung
24" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register