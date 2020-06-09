New
Costco · 32 mins ago
$50 for members $80
free shipping
Save $12 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
Tips
- In Pewter.
Features
- includes fire bowl, Mexican beach pebble, cork base pad, and 3 cans of feul
- up to 3 hours of burn time
- 3,000 BTU
- 7" flame
- Model: OD-TT-WAVE-PTR-03
Details
Comments
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
