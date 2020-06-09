New
Craftsman V20 7.25" Sliding Compound Cordless Miter Saw w/ Oscillating Multi-Tool
$199 $289
free shipping

That's at least $65 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • The multitool will be added to your cart automatically
Features
  • 3,800RPM motor
  • 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
  • single bevel up to 47 degrees
  • 9 casted miter detent stops
  • Model: CMCS714M1
