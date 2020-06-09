That's at least $65 less than buying these items separately. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The multitool will be added to your cart automatically
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best priced we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- includes 1 wood blade
- Model: CMES300
That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $19.61 shipping charge.
- Ace Rewards members get this price. Not a member? It's free to join.
- includes 12" carbide tipped blade, wrench, dust bag, and vertical clamp
- sliding fence
- bevels 0° to 48° to the left and 0° to 3° to the right
- Model: DWS715
Apply coupon code "CPO15" to drop the price to $154, a savings of $4. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Keyless 4-position blade
- LED light
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCS367B
You'd pay over $90 elsewhere.
Update: The price is now $77.44. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Walmart charges $4 more.
- 78.5 sq-in. cooking surface
- Model: 849103561M
Save on a selection of patio furniture including dining sets, conversation sets, lounge chairs, throw pillows, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $180 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Sign in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
You'll pay at least double anywhere else. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished Chrome finish
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- 6-point socket with fastener
- Model: CMMT12023
That's $65 off list and the brightest deal we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 1,500 lumens
- steel frame with cushioned grip handle
- tempered safety glass
- 20W total (two 10W bulbs)
- Model: 34-17361
That's $10 under what Lowe's charges and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.70 shipping fee.
- 3/8" drive
- Metric and SAE
- long handle 120-tooth dual pawl ratchet
- molded hard case
- Model: CMMT82334L
Sign In or Register