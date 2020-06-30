That's the best deal we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $19.61 shipping charge.
- Ace Rewards members get this price. Not a member? It's free to join.
- includes 12" carbide tipped blade, wrench, dust bag, and vertical clamp
- sliding fence
- bevels 0° to 48° to the left and 0° to 3° to the right
- Model: DWS715
Expires 6/30/2020
Apply coupon code "CPO15" to drop the price to $154, a savings of $4. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Keyless 4-position blade
- LED light
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCS367B
That's the best priced we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- includes 1 wood blade
- Model: CMES300
Save on a selection of over 80 hand and power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Discounts on select items for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save on a selection of lawn and garden items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Take up to $150 off DeWalt and up to $80 off Craftsman. Also, get gardening tools for $13, tools sets for $20, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- It's back in-stock on June 10, but can still be ordered at this price today.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
You'll pay at least $35 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes hole saw consisting of durable M3 steel
- backing plates
- Model: D180004
Take $249 off this set of seven cordless power tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
That's $138 less than we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
