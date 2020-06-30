New
DeWalt 15A Corded 12" Compound Single Bevel Miter Saw
$210 for Ace Rewards members $310
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $19.61 shipping charge.
  • Ace Rewards members get this price. Not a member? It's free to join.
  • includes 12" carbide tipped blade, wrench, dust bag, and vertical clamp
  • sliding fence
  • bevels 0° to 48° to the left and 0° to 3° to the right
  • Model: DWS715
