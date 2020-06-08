New
Ace Hardware · 58 mins ago
Craftsman 51-Piece Gunmetal Chrome Mechanics Tool Set
$50
pickup

That's $10 under what Lowe's charges and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.70 shipping fee.
Features
  • 3/8" drive
  • Metric and SAE
  • long handle 120-tooth dual pawl ratchet
  • molded hard case
  • Model: CMMT82334L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools Ace Hardware Craftsman
Father's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register