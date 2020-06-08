New
Ace Hardware · 49 mins ago
Stanley 6-Piece Screwdriver Set
$5 $10
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.70 shipping fee.
Features
  • nickel plated
  • ergonomic handles
  • color coded
  • includes 4 flat-head and 2 Phillips-head screwdrivers
  • Model: 60-060
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Hand Tools Ace Hardware Stanley
Father's Day Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register