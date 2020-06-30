That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Sign in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- holds up to-225 feet of 5/8" standard vinyl hose
- brass connections
- fold-down handle
- Model: SFB2122
-
-
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- made of flexible polyethylene
- Model: CPLPRO60
This combo sheds $27 off its list price. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- Sold by VM Innovations via Google Shopping.
- Target charges the same price.
- 22 cubic feet (vertical) & 34 cubic feet (horizontal) storage capacity
- Model: BMS1250 + BMS2500
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Java.
- hinged lid w/ latching function
- all weather resin construction
That's $5 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sommerland via Amazon.
- for succulent cactus & small plants
- metal base
- measures 14.2" x 10.3" x 2.2"
- Model: A6005
That's $180 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
