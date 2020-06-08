New
Newegg · 55 mins ago
Yamaha MusicCast 50 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$500 w/ $150 Newegg GC
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Available in Black or White.
  • MusicCast stereo/surround-capable
  • voice control with Alexa via any Amazon Echo device
  • Model: WX-051
