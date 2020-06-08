Thanks to the gift card, that's the best deal we could find by $150. Buy Now at Newegg
- Available in Black or White.
- MusicCast stereo/surround-capable
- voice control with Alexa via any Amazon Echo device
- Model: WX-051
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Save on a wide selection items items from brands like Garmin, Sony, JBL, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- For orders under $35, shipping adds $7.99.
Apply coupon code "NDERAYII" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sodobuy via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 100-ft. wireless range
- 1,300-min. playtime
- built-in 4,000mAh rechargeable battery
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Beach Camera via Walmart.
- two 5W speakers
- waterproof housing
- magnetic bases
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's a $10 drop since January, $120 under what you'd pay at Amazon or B&H, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- These are sold by Pioneer via Newegg.
- 4" woofer and 1/2" tweeter
- Model: SP-T22A-LR
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
That's $96 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1ms response time
- AMD radeon
- 2 HDMI, VGA
- built-in 2 watt speakers
- Model: UM.QV0AA.002
Factoring in the gift card, that's a low today by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- Bluetooth
- HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.2 (4-in/1-out)
- YPAO auto calibration
- Model: RX-V385BL
