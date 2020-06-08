That's $96 less than the best price we could find on Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 1ms response time
- AMD radeon
- 2 HDMI, VGA
- built-in 2 watt speakers
- Model: UM.QV0AA.002
Published 1 hr ago
You'll pay at least $179 at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- USB Type-C port for video & micro USB port for power
- Model: PM161Q
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- fully integrated sound
- 4-5.9 ms response time
- Model: UM.QB7AA.003
That's the best deal we could find by $47. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920x1200 native resolution
- adaptive sync
- 4-port USB 3.1 hub
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: UM.FB7AA.001
Apply code "DC6A" to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Deal Center via Rakuten.
- Twisted Nemantic Panel
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- HDMI / VGA inputs
- zero frame design
- Model: KG241BII
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
- 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
- 2 7-watt speakers
- Model: 29WN600-W
Huge, rare savings on a full range of computers and ocmputer accessories including desktops, laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, speakers, laptop bags, headphones, and even tablets. Shop Now at Lenovo
Not only are these models discounted by up to 25% off, but by shopping via Dell's Member Purchase Program, you'll get an extra 5% off (prices reflect this discount.) Shop Now at Dell Home
- You'll need to checkout as a guest to get the extra 5% off.
Four monitors to choose from and seven keyboards/mice to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by ToolSmithDirect via Newegg.
- fine edge with serrated back
- titanium nitride coated stainless steel blade
- sure grip handle
- includes storage sheath
Factoring in the gift card, that's a low today by $20. Buy Now at Newegg
- Bluetooth
- HDMI 2.1 with HDCP 2.2 (4-in/1-out)
- YPAO auto calibration
- Model: RX-V385BL
That's the lowest price we could find by $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz Dual Core Processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $5 below our mention from February and at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Acer Recertified via Rakuten.
- Rockchip RK3399 SoC 2GHz quad-core processor
- 9.7" 2048x1536 touchscreen display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: D651N-K9WT
