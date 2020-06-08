That's $10 under our mention from a few days ago and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at JBL
- 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
- up to 8-hour battery per charge
- Google Assistant support
- Model: JBLV110GABTGML
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $30 under our February mention of a new pair and $70 under the lowest price we could find for new ones today. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A 1-year Harman Audio warranty applies.
- touch enabled controls
- up to 28 hours' playback
- Model: JBLENDURPEAKBKAM-Z
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- available in Black or White
- 19 hours of playback
- hands-free
- charging case
- built-in microphone
Use coupon code "DNJBLX" to drop it to $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- IPX5-certified design
- integrated microphone
- 3 ear tip sizes
- 20 hours of backup charge & 15-minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- Model: JBLFREEXBLKBTAM
That's $5 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at JBL
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- 8.7mm drivers
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- tangle-free flat cable
- 1-button remote and microphone
- metallic-finish housing
- Model: JBLT210BLKAM
Over 20 items are on sale – wireless earphones start at $14.95, while portable speakers start at $49.95 Shop Now at JBL
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items include a 1-year Bose warranty.
Wired headphones start $8 and wireless ones at $30. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $7.
Update: The price has dropped to $15.99. Buy Now at Tanga
- To get this deal, use the code "DEALNEWS".
- 15mm drivers
- 2 to 4 hours of talk or music
Save on select speakers and headphones. Shop Now at JBL
- A 1-year JBL warranty applies.
