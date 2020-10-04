New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G 128GB Android Phone
$800 $1,200
free shipping

Add it to your cart to see the price price. That's $150 less than our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $196 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • available in Black
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
  • 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
  • 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
