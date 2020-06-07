New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Coral Coast Pembrey Rattan 5-Piece Outdoor Bar Set
$250 $323
free shipping

It's $73 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's sold by Hayneedle via Walmart.
Features
  • 39.4" x 20" x 42.5" table
  • four 15.75" x 15.75" x 28.4" stools
  • all-weather rattan wicker
  • clear tempered-glass bar top
  • cream-colored stool cushions
  • Model: LUC-22
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Patio Furniture Walmart Coral Coast
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register