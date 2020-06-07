You'd pay about $18 more at Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- up to 30-year shelf life
- provides 1,363 calories per person per day for 48 hours (or one person for eight days)
- Model: 5-20110
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
If you've already torn through that stash that was supposed to last six months (hey, no judgement here), here's your chance to restock. Shop Now
- Buy snacks for yourself or donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes in need. (Shipping costs are waived for donations.)
- Enter your ZIP code to choose a participating troop.
Use coupon code "FREEFSD" to save $15 on shipping charges. Buy Now at Harry & David
- includes 11- to 12-oz. gourmet sausages (4 each of 4 flavors)
Save on traditional coffee cakes, mini cakes, specialty flavors, and more. Shop Now
- Use coupon code "FS20" to get this deal.
Whether it's a happy birthday wish, or an extension of sympathies, people can eat their feelings with ease thanks to these cookies – all the single cookie choices are between $5 and $10 delivered. Shop Now at Cheryl's
- Choose a weekday delivery for free delivery – weekend deliveries carry a surcharge.
With frames designed by Kevin Quan, who designed for Cervelo and Diamondback, this new, well-reviewed line of carbon-fiber bicycles from Walmart gives a whole new meaning to the term "Walmart bike." Shop Now at Walmart
It's a rare opportunity to grab this item while it's in-stock. Buy Now at Walmart
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $5.99.
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on refurbs from LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more, in sizes from 22" to 75" with 720p to 2160p resolutions.
Update: Prices now start from $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
- Warranty information is available on the individual product pages.
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 200 total servings in 24 pouches and 11 varieties
- calculated for 1,236 calories per day
- shelf life up to 25 years
