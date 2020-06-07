New
Craftsman 105-Piece Mechanics Tool Set
$60 $119
Features
  • polished Chrome finish
  • 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
  • 6-point socket with fastener
  • Model: CMMT12023
