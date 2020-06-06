New
$35 $82
free shipping
That's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at Focus Camera
Features
- automatic activity tracking
- sleep monitoring
- water-resistant up to 150 feet
- pp to 8 months of battery life
- Model: HWA01_68
Details
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timex Metropolitan+ Activity Tracker Smart Watch
$37
free shipping
That's $9 under our last mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $7 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- tracks steps, distance, and calories burned
- syncs with your phone via Bluetooth
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 165 feet
- Model: TW2P81700
Jomashop · 1 mo ago
Tudor Watch Sale at Jomashop
Up to 44% off + coupons
free shipping
Save on a variety of Tudor watches with additional savings via the coupons below. Shop Now at Jomashop
Tips
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100)
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20"
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50"
- $100 off $3,000 or more via "APR20100"
Jomashop · 1 wk ago
Panerai Watches at Jomashop
up to 37% off + coupons
free shipping
Shop a selection of luxury watches, and use the coupon codes below for extra savings. Shop Now at Jomashop
Tips
- Bag free shipping with code "FASTSHIP"
- Extra $5 off $105+ with code "FLASHFS5"
- Extra $10 off $180+ with code "FLASHFS10"
- Extra $20 off $500+ with code "FLASHFS20"
- Extra $50 off $1000+ with code "FLASHFS50"
Jomashop · 2 days ago
Tissot at Jomashop
Up to 72% off + coupons
free shipping w/ $100
Find great deals on men's and women's watches. Get extra savings on larger orders via the coupons below. Shop Now at Jomashop
Tips
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100).
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5".
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10".
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20".
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50".
Focus Camera · 1 mo ago
Panasonic Retro Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$50 $120
free shipping
The next best price we could find is over $100. Buy Now at Focus Camera
Tips
- available in several colors (Matte Black pictured)
Features
- frequency response 8Hz - 25,000Hz
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 33-foot range
- playback time up to 24 hours
- 35 ohms impedance
- Model: RP-HTX90N
Focus Camera · 3 wks ago
Anker Liberty Air True Wireless Earbuds
$49 $75
free shipping
That's $10 less than what Walmart charges, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Focus Camera
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- 2 built-in microphones
- up to 5 hours of non-stop playtime
- IPX5 water-resistant
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- includes multiple sizes of ear tips
