Best Choice Products · 1 hr ago
Best Choice Products Acoustic Electric Cutaway Guitar Set
$87 $91
  • Available in several colors (Sunburst pictured).
  • 41" guitar
  • 4-band EQ-7545R guitar preamp
  • gig bag, digital clip-on tuner, 4 guitar picks, a guitar strap, steel replacement guitar strings, cleaning cloth, and a capo
  • Model: SKY5493
  • Code "GUITAR"
  • Expires 6/9/2020
