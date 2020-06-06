New
Ends Today
Newegg · 19 mins ago
Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27" 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor w/ AMD FreeSync
$270 $300
$5 shipping

Use coupon code "EMCDMDH26" to drop the price to $80 off list. (You'd pay $320 for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p) resolution
  • 3 x HDMI & DisplayPort Inputs
  • AMD FreeSync 2
  • 2W speakers
  • tilt adjustable
  • Model: UM.HE2AA.P01
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "EMCDMDH26"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors Newegg Acer
27"
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register