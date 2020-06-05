New
Harman Kardon · 27 mins ago
$230 $700
free shipping
Save $220 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Tips
- In Black or Grey.
Features
- two 25mm tweeters & 13cm mid/bass driver
- Google Home app compatible
- 802.11ac wireless
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chromecast
- 200 watts
- Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
Details
Comments
-
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Crutchfield · 1 wk ago
Harman Kardon Enchant 800 8-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Multibeam
$250 $700
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
Features
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
1 mo ago
Refurb Edifier 42W 2.0 Powered Bookshelf Speakers
$72 $100
free shipping
That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
- A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
Features
- 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
- 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
- MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
- Model: R1280T
Amazon · 1 wk ago
JBL Soundbars at Amazon
up to 29% off
free shipping
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
Adorama · 1 mo ago
Klipsch Dolby Atmos Floorstanding Speakers
$499 $1,378
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Energy by Klipsch CC-5 Connoisseur Series Center Channel Speaker
$60 $180
free shipping
That's $120 off and the best price we've seen for any Klipsch center channel speaker in nearly 10 years. Buy Now at Newegg
Features
- 0.75" hyperbolic aluminum-dome tweeter
- dual 4.5" woofers w/ ribbed elliptical surround
- 65Hz to 20kHz frequency response
Harman Kardon · 3 days ago
Harman Kardon Citation 100 Smart Speaker
$130 $350
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Harman Kardon
Features
- available in Black or Gray
- Google Assistant
- Bluetooth 4.2; 802.11ac
- Model: HKCITATION100BLKAM
Harman Audio · 1 wk ago
Harman Kardon Soho Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$60 $250
free shipping
It's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $25. Buy Now at Harman Audio
Features
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- fold flat design
- Bluetooth with NFC pairing
- Model: HKSOHOBTBLK
Best Buy · 3 days ago
Harman Kardon Smart Speaker
$130
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- Multiroom compatible
- Bluetooth streaming
- Built-in Google Assistant
- woofer
- tweeter
- Model: HKCITATIONONE
Sign In or Register