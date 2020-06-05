New
Harman Kardon · 27 mins ago
Harman Kardon Citation 500 Speaker
$230 $700
free shipping

Save $220 more than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Harman Kardon

Tips
  • In Black or Grey.
Features
  • two 25mm tweeters & 13cm mid/bass driver
  • Google Home app compatible
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Chromecast
  • 200 watts
  • Model: HKCITATION500BLKAM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Harman Kardon Harman Kardon
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register