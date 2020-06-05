That's the lowest total price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Newegg
- 5400 RPM
- 256MB Cache
- SATA 6.0Gb/s
- Model: WD20EZAZ
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $90 off list and the best price we could find by $59.
Update: The price has increased to $109.99. Buy Now at Best Buy
- data transfer rates up to 600 megabytes per second
- Model: WDBNCE0010PNC-WRSN
It's $35 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Several stores match this price.
- Sequential read speeds up to 560 MB/s
- Sequential write speeds up to 530 MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, outside of the mention below. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- B&H Photo Video matches this price.
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on June 6, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- Western Digital direct charges the same.
- transfer rates up to 6Gbps
- Model: WD10EZEX
That's $11 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 64MB cache
- data transfer speeds up to 147Mbps
- 5400 rpm
- Model: WDBMMA0020HNC-NRSN
Save $40 off list price for this SSD. Buy Now at Newegg
- read speeds up to 550 MB/s
- slim form factor
- built-in smart algorithm management mechanism
- Model: T253X2002T0C101
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
That's $120 off and the best price we've seen for any Klipsch center channel speaker in nearly 10 years. Buy Now at Newegg
- 0.75" hyperbolic aluminum-dome tweeter
- dual 4.5" woofers w/ ribbed elliptical surround
- 65Hz to 20kHz frequency response
It's $55 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- Foldable
- Lightweight
- 3-button inline remote
- Mic
It's $33 under list price and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac
- can hold up to 125 games
- metal cover top
- Model: WDBA3A0050BBKWESN
Sign In or Register