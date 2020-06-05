New
Newegg
WD Blue 2TB 256MB Cache SATA 6Gbps 3.5" Internal Hard Drive
$53 $100
$4 shipping

That's the lowest total price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 5400 RPM
  • 256MB Cache
  • SATA 6.0Gb/s
  • Model: WD20EZAZ
