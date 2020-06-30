That's $180 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Expires 6/30/2020
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Home Depot charge the same price, but you'll have to spend over $45 to get free shipping.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" x 6.375" x 13"
- Model: DWST17807
That's the best price we could find by $110. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $65 off list and the brightest deal we could find. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 1,500 lumens
- steel frame with cushioned grip handle
- tempered safety glass
- 20W total (two 10W bulbs)
- Model: 34-17361
That's the best priced we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- includes 1 wood blade
- Model: CMES300
