New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 1000 Series 26.5" 5-Drawer Tool Chest Combo
$100 for Ace Rewards members $180
pickup

That's $180 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Sign in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
Features
  • 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
  • tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
  • 9,916 cubic inches of storage
  • Model: CMST22653BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Ace Hardware Craftsman
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register