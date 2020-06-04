New
HSN · 52 mins ago
Black + Decker 12 Compartment Collapsing Shoe Cubby
$27 $31
$8 shipping

Save $4 off this cubby, which great for organizing extra shoes, or even clothes, toys, or crafts. Buy Now at HSN

Tips
  • Available in Black, Brown, and Cool Gray.
Features
  • collapsible steel frame
  • 12 7" x 7" cubbies
  • Model: 686-884
