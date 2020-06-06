Save $110 off list price. Buy Now at Newegg
- 71Hz to 20kHz
- 8 Ohms nominal; 4 Ohms minimum impedance
- 89 dB sensitivity
- Model: 1009472
Expires 6/6/2020
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at BuyDig
- No warranty information is provided.
- 4x full range speakers
- 2x bass producing passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2 & NFC
- Model: PA30W
That's at least $28 less than you'd pay for a new pair and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Apply coupon code "EDIFIER" to get this discount.
- A 90-day Edifier warranty is provided.
- 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output
- 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4" full range unit
- MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl
- Model: R1280T
Save on name-brand soundbars, with prices starting at $170 after savings. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $450. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
That's the best price we could find by $301. Buy Now at Adorama
- built-in elevation channel for Dolby Atmos
- 1" aluminum diaphragm compression tweeter
- dual 6.5" copper-spun magnetically-shielded IMG woofers
- Model: R-26FA
Spoil dad and save on a variety of products, from security cameras and hard drives to headphones and laptops. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
That's a $109 drop from our December mention and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by Nutrend via Newegg.
- 3-stage dynamic car battery protection system
- 2 separate zones for refrigeration and freezing via detachable partition
- AC adapter for home use & DC power cable for car use
- smart app control
- Model: GO20
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold and shipped by ToolSmithDirect via Newegg.
- fine edge with serrated back
- titanium nitride coated stainless steel blade
- sure grip handle
- includes storage sheath
It's $18 under the list price and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Newegg
- chair pulls out into a twin sized air mattress that supports up to 220 pounds of person and bedding
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Smooth & Textured finishes in Chocolate or Redwood.
Quite possibly the closest you'll come to having your own Eye of Sauron, this sensor is the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- motion alerts
- light reports
- temperature readings
- vibration notifications
- works with Z-Wave hub
- Model: FGMS-001
Save 50% with coupon code "X79VWQLP". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Voltenick via Amazon.
- 24 hour parking monitor
- rear view parking guide
- 170° viewing angle
- 4" IPS display
- G-sensor
- Model: V04
Even with shipping, that's $9 less than Bonnie's direct price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35.
- Home Depot charges the same price, but its free shipping threshold is $45.
