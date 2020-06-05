New
Ends Today
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Philips Bluetooth Headphones
$16 $30
free shipping

It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Available in Black or White.
Features
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • tangle-free flat cable
  • Model: SHB5950BK/27
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones Newegg Philips
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register