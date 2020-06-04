Thanks to the included $45 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $115. Buy Now at Rakuten
- wrist heart rate technology
- preloaded activity profiles
- smart notifications
- outdoor sensors
- Model: 010-01685-02
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's the best price we could find by $39. (And $39 under what you'd pay at Amazon.) Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in Sea Foam.
- up to 40 hours' battery life (varies by function)
- compatible with Apple, Android, and Windows
- built-in 3-axis compass
- HR monitor
- GPS
- Model: 010-02064
Thanks to the included $44.85 in Rakuten Super Points, that's the lowest price we could find by $74. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Available in Slate Gray.
- Elevate wrist heart rate technology
- stainless steel bezel, buttons, and rear case
- smart notifications
- GPS and GLONASS satellite reception
- 3-axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter
- Model: 010-01688-00
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at HSN
- It's available in Navy and Blush Pink.
- touchscreen display
- pulse ox, heart rate monitor, and more
- smart notifications
- track activities
Shop cases from $30, smartwatches from $400, tablets from $519, and Macs from $765. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items get free shipping, but some may incur shipping fees.
That's the $21 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest we could find by $21. Buy Now at Misfit
- stainless steel case
- Android OS 4.4
- activity tracker
- heart rate monitor
- touchscreen
- magnetic charger
- Model: MIS7000
Grab the Garmin Instinct in a range of colors for $150 and save on two GPS trackers. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Get this discount via coupon code "LEBY-ZDG2-SFR0-PAAL".
That's a low by $59, and within a buck of the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Clip the on page coupon to get this discount.
- ECG app
- SOS and fall detection
- compass
- electrical and optical heart sensors
- 30% larger screen (vs Series 4)
- always-on retina display
- GPS
- Model: MWV82LL/A
Save on top tech brands like Apple, Dell, Dyson, Sony, HP, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Warranty information, where available, is found on individual product pages.
It's the lowest price we could find by $5.
Update: Coupon code "FAO6" now drops the price to $79.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Factory Authorized Outlet via Rakuten.
- single front pull-up latch
- heavy duty wheels
- side handles
- Model: DWST20800
Bag NBA 2K18 for $12.99, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers for $13.88, LEGO Worlds for $18.88, or Dragons: Dawn of New Riders for $18.88. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by GamerCandy via Rakuten.
- No warranty information is provided.
It's $14 under what you'd pay buying directly from U.S. Polo Assn. Buy Now at Rakuten
- They're available in Brown or Black.
- They're sold by BHFO via Rakuten.
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Several vendors charge a buck more.
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring
- vibration alerts
- tracks steps, calories, & more
- Model: 010-01689-00
That's $14 less than a refurb costs elsewhere and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $48.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- Available in Slate Gray
- up to 8 hours of battery life in GPS mode
- smart notifications and LiveTrack, and more
- always-on color Garmin Chroma display
- heart rate monitor
- alarm, clock, GPS
- Model: 010-01789-10
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Garmin via Rakuten.
- pre-loaded Strava Live Segments
- compatible with ANT+ sensors
- Varia smart light & radar compatible
- GPS and GLONASS support
- rider-to-rider messaging
- Model: 010-02083-00
Sign In or Register