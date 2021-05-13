360 Lighting Marcel LED USB Night Light Table Lamp 2-Pack for $150
Lamps Plus
360 Lighting Marcel LED USB Night Light Table Lamp 2-Pack
$150 $170
free shipping

That's $20 off and the best price we could find.

Features
  • 24-1/4" high
  • type 1.0 one amp USB port in each base
  • uses 100W bulbs in the top light
  • includes 4W LED Edison filament bulbs in the bases
  • Model: 35K12
Details
Comments
  Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
