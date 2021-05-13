360 Lighting Hudson Blown Glass Gourd Table Lamp 2-Pack for $120

It's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 23" high
- 6" base
- each lamp uses one 150W standard-medium base bulb
- on-off socket switch
- Model: 73E00
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- 24-1/4" high
- type 1.0 one amp USB port in each base
- uses 100W bulbs in the top light
- includes 4W LED Edison filament bulbs in the bases
- Model: 35K12
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Table, floor, pendant, and wall lights are all discounted in this sale, with many of the "Best Sellers" even marked at 50% off or more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $89.
Apply coupon code "KL7SKWHI" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Szokled via Amazon.
- dimmable
- 4 different timers
- requires 4 AAA batteries (not included)
- includes remote control & magnetic strip 3M adhesive
- Model: ZIT-81197-5
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Amico USA via Amazon
- In White or Black
- 3-head adjustable
- Model: FSL503TB
Add an focal point or finishing touch to your garden with prices starting at $40 for smaller fountains, and ranging up to $500 for a larger piece. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Shipping adds $5, but orders $49 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Cascading Bowls 27.5" Modern Fountain with LED Light for $109.95 ($50 off).
Save on a variety of open-box fixtures, ceiling fans, bathroom lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Open-Box John Timberland Bellagio 20-1/2" High Bronze Downbridge Outdoor Wall Light for $129.86 ($40 off).
- These are fully inspected like new returns and open box items.
- Quantities are limited.
- Shipping varies by item, but starts at around $5.
Discounts on a selection of chandeliers, table lamps, pendant lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Sandoval 14 3/4" Wide Bronze Pendant Light for $79.98 ($40 off).
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- built-in LED light
- faux ceramic
- measures 12" x 12" x 35"
- includes water pump and 5-ft. cord
