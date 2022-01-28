It's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- webOs
- compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2, and Homekit
- three HDMI ports
- Model: 65UN6955ZUF
That's $183 less than Staples' price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10 & HLG HDR support
- webOS
- works w/ Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65UP8000PUR
Assuming you'll use the credit, that's the best deal we could find by $120. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- four HDMI ports
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006016
- Hisense UG6 HIS75U6G 75" 4K HDR ULED UHD Smart TV pictured for $900 ($150 off).
- Pictured is the Sony XR55X90J Bravia 55" 4K HDR 120Hz LED UHD Smart TV for $999.99 ($200 off).
- Pictured is the Samsung QN90A QN85QN90AAFXZA 85" 4K HDR QLED Smart TV for $3,299.99 ($700 off).
This is a $56 low today and within three bucks of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ielectrica via eBay.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- access 700,000+ movies and shows
- Model: 100024646
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage (expandable to 2TB)
- 48MP + W8MP + 5MP triple rear camera; 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900TM
That's $37 under the lowest price we could find for another refurb, unlocked or otherwise. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- A 1-year AllState warranty applies.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120x1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
You'd pay over $60 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 14x BD-R writing speed
- Model: WH14NS40
Apply coupon code "ULTRAPC" to get this price. It's an all-time low and the best deal we could find today by $96. Buy Now at BuyDig
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 13U70P-G.AAW7U1
