Ace Rewards members see this price in-cart – that's half what you'd pay at Home Depot. (Not a member? It's free to join!) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes a 6Ah battery, 4Ah battery, and 2Ah battery
- Model: DCB346-3
Published 20 min ago
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- metric/SAE
- O-ring and retaining pin compatible
- 72-tooth ratchet
- Model: DWMT74739
That's tied as the best price we've seen and at least $32 less than most stores charge now. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sunshine Tool Depo via eBay.
- (2) 20V MAX 5.0Ah XR batteries w/ up to 10-amp hours of capacity
- charges 12V, 20V and 60V MAX batteries at a 4 amp charge rate
- includes soft bag
- Model: DCB205-2CK
- UPC: 885911495400
Save on drills, headlights, wrench sets, knife sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Workpro 16" Wide Mouth Tool Bag for $18.30 (low by $13)
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Shop a selection of 200 tools for gardening, woodworking, workshop, and DIY projects. You may even find a retro toy or two that sends you back to yesteryear. Shop Now at Garrett Wade
- Pictured is a Craft Hammer 4-Piece Set for $14.80 ($10 off).
- Shipping starts at $14.95.
That is a $30 drop from the list price and at least $5 under what other retailers charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
Save on over 120 items from DeWalt, Craftsman, First Alert, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Not a member? It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15A 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
It's a savings of $85 off list and the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 2 variable speed ranges
- 2-position side handle
- adjustable bail handle
- metal-gear housing
- brushless motor
- Model: DCD460B
Save on over 300 items, with prices starting from $17. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX 3-Speed Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $104.99 ($15 low)
That is a $7 drop from the list price, and about $9 less than you'd pay having it shipped from several other retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- stackable
- vinyl grip handle
- removable inner blow molded case-fits into large tool box
- Model: DWMT73808
