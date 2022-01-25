It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB hard drive
- Windows 11 Home 64 bit
- Model: 82BJ0003US
That's $680 off list and the second-lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Apply coupon code "THINKCLEARDEALS" to save half off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5450U 2.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 20X70057US
It's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 82H900EDUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $90. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD A-Series A6 9220C 1.8GHz CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- Model: 82H40000US
- UPC: 726972924303
Find discounts on items like Nest thermostats, smart speakers, smoke alarms and hubs, along with Pixel earbuds, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Google via eBay.
- Pictured is the Google Nest Programmable Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat 2-Pack for $179.99 ($20 less than you'd pay for this quantity elsewhere).
That is a savings of $40, and $60 less than you'd pay for a similar laptop elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14" 1600x768 (HD) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: E410MA-212.BNCR-11
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: X512JA-211.VBGB
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Save on TVs, laptops, headphones, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, washer & dryers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Check product pages for shipping or delivery availability. Selection varies by store.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Samsung 28-Cu.Ft. 4-Door Refrigerator with FlexZone for $1631.99 ($1,068 off).
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping adds $5.07.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Apply coupon code "10ETABLET" to get this deal. That's $235 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Apply coupon code "LEP11" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "LP80" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In White or Black.
- 300mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- Model: LP80
