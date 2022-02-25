Apply code "AFFHV64" to get the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- 9,600mAh battery
- up to 12hours on a single charge
- 3 heat levels
- 5 heat zones (including in hood)
- Model: F1117-03601MBK-1
Apply code "dealnews45" to get the best shipped price we could find by $51. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- 3 heating levels
- waterproof
- machine washable
Apply coupon code "RYVSUTY9" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Khaki pictured).
- Sold by Vcansion via Amazon.
Shop kids' fleece jackets from $16, men's down jackets starting at $50, women's fleece vest beginning at $38, and more. Shop Now at Eddie Bauer
- Shipping adds $9.99 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Bronze Adventure Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Men's StratusTherm Down Jacket for $50 (half off).
Coupon code "DN114PM-35-FS" cuts it to the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Proozy
That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- In several colors (Black pictured).
Coupon code "dealnews47" cuts these to $36 off list – the best deal we could find. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- 3 temperature levels
- touchscreen compatible
- wind and water resistant
- 3.5 to 6 hours of heating time per charge
- Model: FZH0185-03
Apply coupon code "AFFHS65" to save $65 off list price. Buy Now at kemimoto.com
- In Black.
- Adjust 3 heating settings
- Up to 8 working hours
- Dual Battery Charger Kit
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|kemimoto.com
|--
|$37
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register