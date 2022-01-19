It's a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- 1,000:1 contrast ratio
- 5ms response time
- USB-C connection
- HDMI input
- 3 USB inputs
- Model: LS27A800UJNXGO
-
Published 3 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
That's $62 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DealParade via eBay.
- 34" 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) resolution display
- 4ms response time
- AMD FreeSync variable sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 1 DisplayPort & 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LS34J552WQNXZA
That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2560x1440 resolution
- 144 Hz refresh rate
- 1 ms response time
- DisplayPort & HDMI
- Model: LC27G54TQWNXZA-RB
That's $67 under our July mention of a new monitor and $217 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 26.9" QLED 2560x1440 native resolution LCD curved display
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1ms response time
- 240Hz refresh rate
- USB, DisplayPort, HDMI
- Model: LC27G77TQSNXZA
That's $117 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 2 powered USB-C ports
- includes stand cover and screen protector
- compatible w/ Windows or MacOS devices
- Model: VG1655
- UPC: 766907007091
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 31.5" 2560x1440 LCD
- 165Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: S3222DGM
Save on 140 items, including laptops, headphones, speakers, security systems, VR headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save on a variety of monitors, mice, and keyboards. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Dark Matter by Monoprice 27" 1080p 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $222.22 ($78 off).
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
Save on three very large sizes of two series of very high-definition TVs – deals start from $2,799.99. Shop Now at Samsung
Shop a range of discounted washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-Cubic Foot Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash for $849 ($200 off).
Save on a selection of refrigerators including side-by-sides, french door, top freezer, bottom freezer, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung RF28R6201SG/AA 28-cu.ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ CoolSelect Pantry for $2,099 ($800 off).
Get a $200 Best Buy gift card when you purchase with monthly installments, or a $100 gift card when you pay up front. (Activation required.) Shop Now at Best Buy
- Exclusions apply.
It's a saving of 40% off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME64KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545844
That's $50 off list and ties our mention from Black Friday week. Buy Now at Walmart
- 170W total power
- 36.7" subwoofer
- Model: HW-T415/ZA
That's $51 under our November mention of a new one (which didn't include the case), and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $141 for a new tablet. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by quickshipelectronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- 12.4" 2560x1600 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- 5MP front facing & 8MP rear facing cameras w/ 1080p video
- Android 11 OS
- includes Samsung Keyboard, Samsung S Pen, USB cable, and charger
- Model: SM-T733NZKEXAR
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Samsung
|41%
|--
|$280
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register